An investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive at a home in the 1200 block of Huey Street in South Bend.

Metro Homicide was called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. They tell us a man, approximately in his 60s, was found unresponsive.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man was known to have health issues and that foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.