Metro Homicide investigating after apparent St. Joseph Co. Jail death

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating after an inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail appears to have hanged himself inside his cell.

A corrections officer discovered 46-year-old Dion Arnez Alexander Monday around 6:10 a.m., according to a release from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.

The officer immediately cut Alexander down, according to an initial release from the St. Joseph County Police Department. Other officers and nursing staff attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Fort Wayne.

