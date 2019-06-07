Metro Homicide called to scene of fatal shooting on SB's northwest side

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is being called to the scene of a shooting at Indian Springs Apartments on the northwest side of South Bend.

The call came in to dispatch around 7:53 p.m., dispatch confirmed. The shooting happened in the 2700 block of West Buckskin Lane.

The South Bend Police Department tweeted shortly before 8:15 p.m. that the shooting was fatal.

Information on a suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

NewsCenter 16 has a reporter on the way to the scene. Stay with us on the air and online as we learn more about this breaking news situation.

