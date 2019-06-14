Metro Homicide asks for help finding 2 people in connection with shooting

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) is asking for help locating two people in connection with their investigation into a fatal shooting.

Isaiah Durham died after a June 7 shooting in the 2700 block of Buckskin Lane in South Bend.

The CMHU would like to speak with:

Diquan Kadeen Weeks, 24

Height: 5’07”

Weight: 160

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Dominique Herron, 23

Height: 5’05”

Weight: 200

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Both individuals have last known addresses in South Bend but might have left the area. Investigators would like to speak with them as they are believed to have been in the apartment on Buckskin Lane in close proximity to when Durham was shot.

If you have any information about their whereabouts or information related to this investigation, please call CMHU at 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

No formal criminal charges have been filed against these individuals.