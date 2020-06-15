Meteorologist Cindi Clawson stepping away from WNDU

Per Cindi Clawson

A big change is on the way!

I will soon be stepping down from my role at WNDU to pursue other opportunities. I've been thinking and praying about this for a while now, and after 20+ years in the TV biz, I decided earlier in the year not to renew my contract.

Why am I doing this? Honestly, the TV news schedule is not conducive to family life and I want to put my family first. Years of late nights, early mornings, and weekends don't always fit well with family, school, and scout events. Ultimately, I would like to be on the same schedule as my family so I don't have to miss out on any more events together. After nearly 19 years of delivering weather to Michiana TVs, and 21 years in this building (including my time with AgDay) it's a big change for sure, but I will be moving on to a different career. I'm not sure what that is yet, but I'll keep you posted.

Goodbyes are hard, but this one may not be all that bad. I'm hoping to be able to help out from time to time covering shifts as needed, and as I'm available. So you may be seeing me again, just not nearly as often.

I'll be here through the end of June. So stay tuned and know that I am excited about this change, and it is for the best!

