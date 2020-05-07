Merrimans' Complete Piano Service has 150 pianos available

A South Bend shop is still giving out free pianos but if you want one, here's what you need to know.

Our story brought a lot of attention to Merrimans' Complete Piano Service ‘Adopt a Piano’ program.

You can snag a used set of ivories by appointment only.

Out of the 300 pianos, around 150 are left and they are currently booked into July.

Keep in mind these pianos may need some work and tuning and Merrimans' can help with that.

Due to all the interest in their ‘Adopt a Piano’ program, you need to go online to make an appointment to save these pianos from the landfill.

