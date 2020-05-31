Merrifield Pool will not open for the 2020 season

Merrifield Swimming Pool will not be opening for the 2020 season, the Mishawaka Parks Department announced on Friday.

"The decision was made with the guidance put forth by the Indiana State Department of Health, Governor Holcomb and the CDC regarding the opening of public pools," the department said in a statement. "It would be very difficult to operate the pool with the significant restrictions, strict social distancing requirements and disinfecting procedures."

The Parks Department said these restrictions would increase expense costs while also reducing revenue.

They said there are also too many uncertainties when it comes to COVID-19.

"We truly appreciate everyone's understanding and cooperation," the statement said. "We would encourage the community to take advantage of our free splash pads this summer as an activity to stay cool."

The splash pads will open in accordance with Gov. Holcomb's plan which is currently set for June 14.