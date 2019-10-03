Mental health techs talk man off bridge in South Bend

"Everything happens for a reason, and ever since that day, we had a big turnaround. We were really meant to be here to do this job.”

Those were the words of Latoya Groves, a mental health tech at Beacon Health System's Epworth Hospital.

Groves and her counterpart Kendrail Alfred were on their way to start their shifts at Beacon Epworth in South Bend, heading in for a typical workday.

But perhaps it was fate that had other plans.

They were actually planning to quit their jobs and put in their two-week notice.

"We noticed that the guy was sitting on the bridge, and so we both looked at each other, and so in that moment I just turned around and we stopped,” said Alfred, a fellow mental health tech.

Police were on scene and a man was sitting on the ledge of bridge, gazing at the waters below, ready to take his own life. The two mental health techs weren't on the job, but knew they had to do something.

"He starting asking, ‘Well, they sent you all over here?’ I was like, 'No, we didn't even make it two work yet.' ‘Why are you all here?’ 'Well, because we’ve seen you over here sitting on the bridge about to jump off,'” Groves recalled of the conversation.

The man on the bridge had an empty look in his eyes, feeling like life wasn't worth living.

They were there for him.

"'If you jump, we jump,' and he just kind of looked at us like, what, seriously? If you jump, we're jumping in after you,” Groves said.

This man's pain hit home for Alfred because she's been in his shoes. She shared her story for the first time in order to save his life. It was a time when the stress of life was getting to her.

"So I told him one night I was tucking my daughter into bed, and I was telling her that I loved her, and whatever she does in life she'll do great and I'll always be there with here, and that was it. I was basically telling my daughter bye," Alfred said.

She left her daughter and went to her bedroom with a handful of pills. She was about to take the pills to end her life, but it was her daughter’s words that saved her.

"My bedroom door opened and it was my daughter and she said, 'Mommy, I love you too,'" she said.

So, she didn't do it. Now, her story helped a suicidal man's story and life go on.

"So after that, he was like ‘Yeah, yeah, I need to hurry up and get some help,'" Alfred said.

Then he got off that ledge.

Groves and Alfred say that even when your mind is clouded with dark thoughts, there's always hope.

"You just learn from your mistakes, and pick yourself up and try again."

The CEO for Memorial Hospital actually drove by while the whole ordeal was happening on the bridge. When he found out who it was, he awarded them challenge coins for going above and beyond.

To protect the anonymity of the man who was in crisis, the specific bridge and date of incident were not provided to 16 News Now.

