Menards won't allow children, pets into store amid coronavirus pandemic

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, businesses are taking extra precautions to slow the spread of the virus.

In a statement posted on its website, Menards said that children under the age of 16 and pets will no longer be allowed in the store. Service dogs are an exception to this rule.

The company also said customers who look under the age of 16 will be asked to show identification such as a driver's license.

The store's hours of operation were adjusted as well. Menards will now be open Monday-Saturday from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 am.-7 p.m.

