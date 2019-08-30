Menards requests withdrawal of ordinance to move from Mishawaka to Granger

Menards has decided to withdraw its plan to build a new store at Gumwood Road and State Road 23.

The official withdrawal will be voted upon at a Tuesday night Mishawaka Common Council meeting, Mishawaka City Clerk Deborah Block confirmed in an email Friday evening.

Granger residents expressed concerns over potential safety hazards associated with increased traffic and decreased property value.

16 News Now is learning more on this decision and will bring it to you on 16 news now at 11.

