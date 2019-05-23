Memphis man raped, kidnapped teens before arson-fueled attempt to escape capture, police say

Memphis police officers arrested a man accused of kidnapping two teens and raping one of them.

Officers were called to a home on Riney Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday. They said a 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl escaped the home and ran to a nearby grocery store where they flagged down help.

Investigators said the teens were being held against their will by 44-year-old Phennix Givens.

According to a police affidavit, Givens found the teens in the area of Frayser Boulevard and North Watkins Street and asked them if they wanted to make some money. They agreed, and when they got to Riney Street, he threatened them with a knife and held them against their will.

Givens then reportedly raped the girl and stabbed the boy in the leg.

Eventually, the teens were able to escape the home when Givens fell asleep.

When officers arrived at the house, they said Givens set his couch on fire. The house was engulfed in flames minutes later and police were able to take him into custody after he tried to escape through the bathroom window.

Givens is charged with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated rape, and arson.

