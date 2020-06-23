Memorial service held to honor victims in Kelly's Pub shooting

It has been a year since a deadly South Bend mass shooting. It took place outside Kelly's Pub on Mishawaka Avenue in the early morning hours of June 23, 2019.

Eleven people were shot, including 27-year-old Brandon Williams, of Niles, who died.

Tuesday, Justice for South Bend held a memorial service to honor the victims.

"Twelve months later, the pain is still with us, but we know that progress has been made," said one pastor in the crowd.

"You don't have to be into trouble to die," said another.

One of the victims in that shooting was Mikeya Briggs, who also happened to be Williams's best friend.

Briggs said when she found out Williams was shot, she rushed over to him.

"I was applying pressure with one hand, and I was trying to do CPR with the other, but you can't do that so I'm like somebody hold the wound, and I started performing CPR...I felt his heart, and his heart started beating," Briggs said.

Despite the pain, tragedy and trauma, community leaders provided hope.

"I wish I had a magic wand that I could make all the changes that we need to make, but what makes the change is that people make the change. When you make choices each and every day to do the right thing and to love your neighbor," said South Bend Mayor James Mueller.

"And we are supposed to do what? Humble ourselves and seek His face, and He will heal the land," said South Bend Common Councilwoman Karen White.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.