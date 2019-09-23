Memorial service for shooting vicitm Baljeet Singh ends with message for killer

A memorial service in honor of a store clerk shot and killed at a South Bend gas station ends with a message for the killer.

Family & friends hold memorial service for 24-year-old Beljeet Singh at Palmer Funeral Homes in South Bend Sunday.

“He left so many lovable memories behind him,” family friend Narinder Munder said Thursday.

All 24-year-old Beljeet Singh wanted to do is live the American Dream.

“He belongs to our community in the area from the northern part of India. He just came here about 10 months ago to bring his dreams to get successful life,” Munder said.

But after moving to the U.S. in December of 2018, Baljeet’s dream to move his family from Chandergarth, India, to America came to an end.

“It’s so sad, so sad for our community,” Munder said.

Baljeet was shot and killed during a robbery while working at a 66 Phillips gas station on Lincoln Way West Wednesday night. On Sunday, family and friends held a memorial service at Palmer Funeral Homes to remember Singh.

“He was very polite and soft-spoken person. He never had any argument with the customer and that’s why we all are here. When we see him sitting in the cage (casket) you know, you feel so bad,” Munder said surrounded by family.

Feeling the worst is Baljeet’s uncle, who lives in Elkhart. When asked how he is taking his nephew’s death, he was too heartbroken to say a word.

"They are in soreness because they can’t talk right now. The news, the sad news, put most of them in depression,” Munder said.

Baljeet’s death made international news. His face can be seen on every television screen, every newspaper. What also can be seen are his parents in tears.

"Whoever did it, he had made a very, very big mistake. He never thought about his family, he just thought about $200 or $300 and he just took it and he still shot him to death,” Munder said.

Baljeet’s family and friends here in South Bend are currently raising money to help send him back to his family. So far they have raised over $15,000 with help of several donations made on GoFundMe.

“That guy should be punished. The last time he is alive is in the prison. We are behind him but to the person that took him, we can never bring him (Baljeet) back,” Munder said.

Police are still investigating and searching for a suspect in this case. If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 574-288-STOP.