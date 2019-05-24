Memorial ride to remember teen killed in bus crash, raise safety program funds

Motorcycles, trucks and cars will be in a memorial ride Saturday to honor a Winamac teenager killed in a tragic bus collision.

On Dec. 5 last year, 13-year-old Owen Abbott was killed when his school bus was hit at a railroad crossing in Marshall County. Owen was on a field trip with his eighth-grade classmates when the crash happened.

This Saturday, the memorial ride will travel the same route the school bus was making to Warsaw on that fateful day.

His mother is thankful for the community support.

"I hope there's a big turnout, not just the fundraiser to help the school with the athletic department, because Owen was big into sports, but also the safety program," said Britni Fritz, Owen's mother.

Saturday's ride starts and ends at Winamac Middle School.

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the ride starts at 11. It costs $20 to $25 to register, depending on the type of vehicle.

