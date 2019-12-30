Memorial nursing assistant's social media post to patients goes viral

A Facebook post by a Michiana woman has gone viral, and it's even garnered attention from the national news.

Earlier this month, Sandra Kluskowski penned the emotional letter to the patients she's taken care of the past two years or so she has served as a nursing assistant at Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

"I feel that I have a big heart, and I feel that the Lord has given it to me, and I don't know how to contain it," explained Kluskowski.

The post reads as though it is written for a single, dying patient. But Kluskowski said it incorporates the different people she has taken care of at the hospital. Inspiring the heartfelt message was Kluskowski hearing a doctor tell a family in early December that there were no more treatment options for their loved one. After work, Kluskowski broke down and cried in her car. At home, later that day, her husband proofread the Facebook post that has now been shared 16,000 times.

"I'm a very private person and just having all this attention and just so many people saying they can relate to my story and saying how much it meant to them, how they wish that their loved ones were cared for as much as the ones that I've had the opportunity to take care of means a lot to me," she said.

Even after a patient passes away, Kluskowski will continue to talk to the person.

"It's because I love them," said Kluskowski. "I didn't know them, but I still love them. It's my job, and I still care for them up until I walk out the door."

She adds her fellow nursing assistants at Memorial have the same bedside manner.