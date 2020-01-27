Memorial Mass scheduled as officials investigate death of ND student

Officials are looking into the death of a University of Notre Dame student just days after she went missing.

The body of Annrose Jerry was found in Saint Mary's Lake just before noon Friday. She was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert after disappearing late Tuesday.

St. Joseph County Coroner Mike McGann said an external exam showed no apparent signs of trauma.

Jerry was set to graduate this year. Counseling services are available at notre dame for students, faculty and staff.

A Mass in Jerry's memory is scheduled on campus Monday night. It starts at 9 p.m. in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. University President Rev. John Jenkins will preside, and Director of Campus Ministry Rev. Pete McCormick will preach.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

