Memorial garden for deceased children vandalized in South Bend

A place where people come to pay tribute to their deceased children has been vandalized for the second straight year.

Last week, families found flowers dug up and stolen from the Angel of Hope Memorial Garden located at Pinhook Park in South Bend.

"Granted, it's just a flower, but it's not just a flower. It has meaning behind it," said board president Debbie Kamm, who lost her son, Robbie, in a car accident.

Kamm said a similar incident happened roughly the same week of May in 2018, just days after families planted flowers for their loved ones during the Spring Remembrance Ceremony. Last year, however, the vandal -- or vandals -- interfered with the sprinkler system in addition to uprooting flowers.

To those who stole from the garden either year -- or both years, Kamm said: "You know, you've really hurt a lot of people that they rely on this place for solace and to come and grieve in remembrance. And so when you kind of deface that, that's just right. You know, it's stealing."

Last weekend, the organization informed the public about the recent vandalism and asked them for help in replacing the stolen flowers. Kamm said someone already has replanted a flower bed that is adjacent to the main garden.

If anyone has information about the vandalism, Angel of Hope Memorial Garden Michiana can be reached on Facebook

Facebook or at this website .