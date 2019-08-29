Memorial for fallen MSP trooper held in Bridgman

A touching ceremony for a fallen state trooper was held Thursday in Bridgman.

The memorial for trooper Allan Peterson took place at exactly 8:12 a.m. at the Lake Street railroad tracks. That is the time when Peterson died on Aug. 29, 1981, from complications after he was called to a train derailment and a ruptured pipe leaked toxic gas.

Peterson was one of many officers close to the gas. He died a few weeks later.

"When my dad died, the grief felt overwhelming," said Trudi Peterson, Allan Peterson's daughter. "It doesn't so much anymore, and sometimes the grief is something I carry around with me. I carry it every day. But he wouldn't want me to carry that grief; he would want us instead to carry his memory. And I remember his smile, his laugh, his encouragement, and he was a man who really deserved to be remembered."

Peterson was the 34th Michigan State Police trooper to die in the line of duty.

