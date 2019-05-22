Memorial Day weekend events planned in Kosciusko Co.

Preparations are underway across Kosciusko County to remember those who died in service this Memorial Day weekend.

There are a number of Memorial Day events across the county, according to our reporting partners at News Now Warsaw. A veterans ceremony will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Silver Lake on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, a Memorial Day ceremony will be held Sunday at the Northern Indiana Lakes Festival at Center Lake Park in Warsaw. The ceremony will feature a 21-gun salute and a special World War II flyover by the Hooligan Flight Team.

There will also be a Memorial Day Parade and service in Leesburg on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

