Memorial Day tornado estimated to be an EF2

The National Weather Service has released information on Monday's tornado that hit portions of far southeastern Fulton County and northern Miami County, estimating it was an EF2 and very nearly an EF3.

The tornado reached maximum wind speeds of 135 mph. At 136 mph, the tornado would have been classified an EF3. EF5 is the most severe rating a tornado can reach.

The tornado made landfall for 27 minutes and traveled 14 miles, reaching a maximum width of 800 yards.

It started at 7:51 p.m. 1.4 miles north of Macy, in the extreme northern portion of Miami County, moved into the extreme southeastern portion of Fulton County, then ended at 8:18 p.m. 3.5 miles southeast of Silver Lake, back in Miami County but close to the Kosciusko County border.

