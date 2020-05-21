Memorial Day at the beach: What it could look like amid the pandemic

At Silver Beach in St. Joseph, you can expect social distancing on sand.

Let the beach goers beware, there's a lot less sand this year compared to last —due to lake Michigan's high water level.

So there might not be enough space on the beach to meet the holiday demand.

"We will have a deputy assigned down to the beach and we will have park rangers down there monitoring the number of people coming," Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said. "We will shut the beach if we feel that the beach is full. Nobody else should be coming in. We'll lock the gate so cars can't pull in anymore. We hope and plan on people being courteous to one another and found social distancing."

The concession stand will be open.

The bathrooms will no, although porta potties have been placed on the grounds.

