Memorial Day Murph Challenge

This Memorial Day, many service men and women all over the country will participate in the Murph Challenge to honor a fallen hero. The St. Joseph County Police Department, Crossfit 061, Mishawaka Police Department and the St. Joseph County Metro SWAT team is hosting the running here WOD "Murph."

The community is invited to participate and come cheer on the different heats of competitors. The address is 12634 Industrial Park Dr, Granger, IN. It costs just $30 to participate and competitors can scale the workout to accommodate their fitness level.

Sunday morning, Lindsay Stone was joined by Cpl. Chris Lawson to talk about the challenge.

If you want to learn more about the Murph Challenge and how you can become involved, click here.