Member of Penn High School community tests positive for coronavirus

A member of the Penn High School community has tested positive for coronavirus.

Superintendent Dr. Jerry Thacker sent the following letter to families Wednesday:



Dear P-H-M Families and Staff,

Today (Wednesday, April 1) we received confirmation from the Saint Joseph County Department of Health that a member of the Penn High School community tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The person was present at Penn through March 12th. The county health department shared that the person was not symptomatic nor had school contact in a time frame that posed any risk to the school community. For privacy reasons, we cannot disclose the identity of the person.

The County Health Department continues to encourage individuals who believe they may have been exposed to the virus to self-isolate. Please click here for CDC recommendations and guidelines on self-isolation. While in self-isolation, people should look for the following symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, and fever. If you experience any of these symptoms, please contact your medical provider for evaluation and further guidance.

Governor Holcomb’s Shelter in Place Executive Order is through Tuesday, April 7th. Everyone in Indiana is being asked to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary and to self-isolate and limit exposure risks through non-essential contact. Anyone showing any symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider.

We all should be doing our part to slow the progression of this disease. Hopefully, with all of us sheltering in place at home, the curve will be flattened sooner rather than later. The goal is to lessen the impact on the healthcare system so that the most sick can receive appropriate care. Let’s all do our part now for the greater good.

Stay home, healthy, and well,

Dr. Jerry Thacker

Superintendent of Schools