Meijer shoppers in Mishawaka cashing in on Black Friday

It's the start of the season of gift giving.

This has people heading to stores so they can take advantage of Black Friday deals.

Still not everyone had to wait until Friday morning to get started.

16 News Now learned how Black Friday has grown in recent years.

Stores are pretty honest saying Black Friday is their busiest time, and they realize it's the same for shoppers.

That's why some stores are trying to spread the spending out over a couple days.

Black Friday is no longer a day of deals just meant to last 24 hours according to one Meijer shopper.

“Some people treat it as another holiday in itself. For those shopaholics I guess that's a good thing. I kind of miss the old school, few years back--everything's closed on Thanksgiving. Everything doesn't start until literally midnight on Black Friday and you do that into the morning on Friday morning,” said shopper Adis Ibrekic

Unfortunately for Ibrekic, those days are over.

Meijer says they're Black Friday deals have been going on since the weekend before Thanksgiving, and it's meeting the demands for their shoppers

“there were six less days of shopping this year between thanksgiving and Christmas so we started with an all week black Friday ad. Really just a lot of fun for our customers. We know our customers want to prepare ahead for that and that's why we broke with the all week ad,” said store director Jason Pursehouse

Stuffing all these buys into one car seemed more difficult than downing last night's final piece of pie for some shoppers.

A few younger customers are with their families learning the ropes.

“This is only like my second year going shopping with them so hanging out with them was really funny. Last night we went to the mall and we got a lot of clothes. Then we went to Menards and we got a lot of markers, blankets, pillows and some toys,” said young shopper Taylor Rodriguez.

Gearing up for the start of another holiday shopping season.

If you feel like you missed out on some of the savings, many stores, including Meijer say they'll have deals continuing into Saturday.