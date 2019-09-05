Meijer reviewing policies on guns, ammunition after mass shootings

Meijer is reviewing its policies on ammunition and customers having firearms inside their stores.

The announcement comes after Walmart and Kroger both asked customers to stop openly carry guns in their stores in light of recent mass shootings.

Earlier this week, Walmart announced it would stop selling ammo for handguns.

A statement from a Meijer spokesperson says they have made several changes to policies regarding ammunition, which includes raising the age of purchase.

“In light of recent events, we are evaluating our ammunition offerings as well as our policies regarding customers carrying firearms into our stores,” the statement says. “Throughout this process, we will continue to listen to our customers and do what is needed to ensure they feel safe while shopping our stores.”

The spokesperson didn’t expand any further on what the changes are or what prior policies were.

