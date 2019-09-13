Meijer offering tailgate deals ahead of Notre Dame's first home game

Saturday’s the big day - it's Notre Dame's first home game as they take on New Mexico.

And whether you plan on going to the game or watching from home, we've got some ideas that'll make your game day memorable.

Meijer on Grape Road in Mishawaka is offering some pretty sweet deals on all things Notre Dame right now.

Whether you're looking to pick up some food or buy some finishing touches for your tailgate, they've got it.

Store Director Jason Pursehouse says Notre Dame home games really boost up sales in the store.

"It'll get a lot crazier today,” Pursehouse said. “It's going to get a lot busier today as people start to travel in from New Mexico and from, you know, surrounding areas.”

Meijer also has a home delivery service, for those not wanting to head to the store.

