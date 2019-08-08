Meijer offering back to school shopping deals for students, teachers

If you're a last minute shopper and you haven't gotten your back to school shopping done yet, no need to worry.

There are plenty of deals you can take advantage of at Meijer on Grape Road in Mishawaka.

Throughout the entire back to school season, they’re running plenty of sales on all school supplies.

And they're also saying thank you to teachers in a big way by giving them 15 percent off school supplies.

"We realize how many teachers actually buy supplies for their students,” said Store Director Jason Pursehouse. “It's actually tremendous what they provide. So every year once the school season starts, we see teachers that come in and buy products.”

Teachers just have to bring in their school ID to get the discount coupon, and the offer goes through September 25th.

