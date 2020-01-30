Meijer in Mishawaka prepares for Super Bowl Sunday

We’re just days away from Super Bowl LIV, when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s the day Americans will spend billions of dollars on food and drinks.

In Michiana, Meijer in Mishawaka is preparing for the big day.

Store Director Jason Pursehouse says they’re expecting quite a bit of foot traffic.

"There is actually a lot of Notre Dame Alumni that's actually playing, so it's going to be really exciting,” Pursehouse said. “I actually think it's going to be an extremely exciting Super Bowl, so we are actually expecting an increase this weekend."

Meijer is offering plenty of deals on food and drink items throughout Super Bowl weekend.

