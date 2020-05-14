Meijer announces new store hours to give customers more time

Meijer announced today increased store hours to allow customers more time to shop.

The store also announced extended hours for essential workers and senior citizens.

The new hours go into effect starting, Friday, May 15.

From Meijer:

Meijer announced today it is adjusting store hours to allow more time for customers to get their shopping essentials and extending the times its stores dedicate to senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions, essential service workers and its team members.

New store hours are as follows:

• Meijer stores will close overnight at midnight local time, beginning Friday, May 15, and will open each morning at 6 a.m. local time.

• Meijer Express convenience store locations will close overnight at 11 p.m. and open each morning at 6 a.m.; pay-at-the-pump fuel sales will remain available 24 hours a day.

• Meijer stores will extend dedicated shopping times for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 a.m. local time. Pharmacies will continue

opening at 7 a.m. on those days.

• Meijer stores will extend dedicated shopping times for essential service workers and Meijer team members on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-8 a.m. local time. Pharmacies will continue opening at 7 a.m. on those days.

Essential service workers include all medical workers, first responders and law enforcement. Senior citizens are considered age 60 and older. Meijer is asking its customers and the public to please respect the times for these important groups.

“These extended hours will best serve all our customers and provide more flexibility to shop Meijer stores,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer President and Chief Executive Officer. “As communities begin to re-open, it’s more

important than ever that we find new ways to adjust and reshape how our customers shop for products they need while keeping their families safe.”

