Meeting set for Benton Harbor Area Schools academic, financial plan

Officials have set a new date for an online meeting between the BHAS Community Engagement Advisory Committee and Benton Harbor school board trustees.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, a draft of the academic and financial operating plan for Benton Harbor Area Schools will be presented April 7.

State officials originally suggested in May 2019 that Benton Harbor High School close at the end of the current school year to help the district with its high debt and decreasing enrollment and test scores.

The special joint meeting between the advisory committee and school board trustees will be held remotely at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 7.

