Meeting on South Bend schools referendum to be held Thursday night

Another public forum for the upcoming South Bend Community School Corporation referendum vote is being held Thursday evening.

The school district is asking voters to say "yes" to the multimillion-dollar referendum, which it says will help support teachers and students.

The corporation is asking for a total of $220 million. Broken down, that's $54 million to upgrade the safety and security of school buildings, then $20.8 million a year for eight years to pay for things like increased teacher salaries.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings says about 154 teachers leave the district a year. The money would also help pay for reading coaches, social workers, and college and workforce readiness.

Thursday night's forum is at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church on St. Joseph Street. Everyone is invited to attend. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

