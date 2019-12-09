Meet Twitter star Hemsworth the cat

Countless pets appear on 16 News Now during our 2nd Chance segment, all searching for a forever home.

Hemsworth, a sweet kitten, appeared on the show and captured the hearts of many viewers.

Now, not only has he found a new family, but he's become an online sensation.

Indiana State Police Sgt Ted Bohner saw Hemsworth appear on 16 News Now, and his family knew they needed to adopt him. His family took Hemsworth in and fell in love.

Bohner launched a Twitter account for Hemsworth, giving us a hilarious look into the mind of a cat. You can follow along @HemsworthTheCat.

