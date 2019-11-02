Meet Pierson 'JoJo' Sult, the newest member of the ND football team

They've become the feel-good stories that come out of every college football season. Inspiring moments as kids fighting for their lives sign with their favorite teams and get to meet some of their sports idols.

But beyond the pageantry of signing day and underneath the dazzling costumes are the children whose stories shake you to your core.

One of them is Pierson "Jojo" Sult. We first met him as his team, the South Bend East Side All Stars, was on its way to the Cal Ripken World Series and Pierson was simultaneously battling cancer.

"Pierson was diagnosed with cancer in March of 2017, beat it for a year," said JoJo's dad, T.J. Sult. "At the beginning of this year, he was rediagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, which is a rare bone cancer. He went into brain surgery immediately, and right now the diagnosis is everything is almost nonexistent. We continue to fight the fight, and we're doing really well."

Today, JoJo is on the road to recovery and the newest member of the Fighting Irish. JoJo said signing his name to the dotted line was a moment he'll never forget.

"I was nervous at first, but then I got cool, calm and collected," JoJo said. "It was amazing, very fun."

JoJo is already inspiring his new teammates.

"As we've seen them fighting, it gives us the courage and strength to fight as well," Notre Dame star Jalen Elliott said. "It allows us to let them know we have their back through whatever they're going through."

"He's never asked, 'Why me?'" T.J. said. "His mom and I aren't allowed to cry in front of him. He's been amazing, he's been an inspiration to all."

JoJo and his family have been through a lot in the past few years, and now they're joining a new family. A brotherhood that will last a lifetime.

