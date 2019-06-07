Meet Me on the Island kicks off for Best. Week. Ever.

Friday night in South Bend was the kick-off to the Meet Me on the Island summer series.

It's all part of South Bend's Best. Week. Ever at Island Park at the Century Center.

The event lasted from 5:30-10 p.m. Friday night.

There were six local artists selling their unique creations, including Memphis Underground, performing all throughout the night.

"It's definitely starting to evolve more," artist Megan Archer said. "We're definitely getting more artists in the area in all types of mediums. So, the Downtown South Bend area is really nice, because you get such a big diversity."

"It's really wonderful event if you want to get out and meet hundreds of people from the community around here," South Bend Museum of Art Director of Marketing and Events Cathy Dietz said. "You want to immerse yourself in art, dance, listen to great music. It's just that this is just a really good event year after year that brings the community together to have a really good time."

The night capped off with a fireworks display downtown.

