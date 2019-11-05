Meer loses Michigan City mayor's race by 76 votes

Michigan City will have its first Republican mayor in 45 years.

Incumbent Democrat Ron Meer took the loss in stride, telling the crowd, “We had a great run.”

Duane Parry beat Meer by 76 votes with a total of 5,490 votes cast in a four candidate race.

“Yeah I’m sad. I mean I’ve had a sad few weeks. It’s been a lot of emotion and my family has been there for me, and a lot of friends have been there for me, and there was still a lot of support tonight in the election,” said Meer.

Meer found himself fighting for a third term, four days after criminal charges were filed against him alleging intimidation and official misconduct.

“Sometimes you say things to your department heads. You yell at them, I think all mayors that I know have had a few words with their department heads. That doesn’t mean that you’re guilty of intimidation class six felonies I mean that’s ridiculous. I mean if that was the case then every one of my department heads would have intimidation charges against me because they ran out of salt in a snowstorm once,” Meer told reporters after giving his concession speech to supporters.

Meer said wishes Michigan City the best and that a lot of things his administration put in place will create progress that is irreversible.

“As I look at the year 2035 NIPCSO not being on our lakefront anymore, and our harbor, Washington Park all the way goes into the national park, double tracking, I mean we put a lot of work into that.”

While Duane Parry will now be known as the first Republican mayor since Randy Miller left office in 1975, Parry did win a city council seat in a previous election running as a Democrat.

