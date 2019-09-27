Medication disposal drop box added at St. Joseph Co. Jail

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department and the 525 Foundation are teaming up to make it easier to drop off unused or expired medication.

The newest location participating in the Drop 2 Stop program is at the St. Joseph County Jail.

The 525 Foundation was started after the Savage family lost two of their sons to deadly prescription pill overdoses at a party in 2015.

The drop box is part of an effort to stop tragedies like that and stop the opioid epidemic.

"This is someone we wanted to add to our local jail and community to give people a chance to drop off unused, outdated medication so it doesn't end up in the wrong hands of individuals out in the street," Sheriff Bill Redman said.

The box will be checked by the department regularly to dispose of the discarded medicine properly and keep our community safer.

