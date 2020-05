Two medical helicopters were called to a crash in Marshall County Friday night.

The call came in just before 7 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at US-31 and SR 10 in Argos.

Marshall County Police, Argos Police, Fire and EMS are all on scene assisting.

The southbound lanes of US-31 in the area are closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now as we work to learn more.