A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a crash in Goshen Tuesday night.

Police were initially called to the intersection of Pike Street and Denver Avenue at 9:18 p.m., dispatch confirmed.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved, but as of about 10 p.m., the medical helicopter was still on the ground.

16 News Now is working to learn more. Stay with us for updates as they become available.