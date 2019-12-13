UPDATE: Woman killed in single-vehicle Marshall Co. crash

The driver in a single-vehicle Marshall County crash died after her car left the road and ended up in a pasture Friday night.

The woman who was killed has not been publicly identified.

A medical helicopter initially was called to the crash site on Plymouth-LaPorte Trail near 7th Road, northwest of Plymouth. The helicopter was later disregarded and she was transported by ambulance.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear, but the investigating crash reconstructionist told 16 News Now he does not believe speed was a factor. Further calculations will be done to confirm that assessment.

