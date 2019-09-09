Medical emergency causes Warsaw school bus crash; no students aboard

A Warsaw Community Schools bus crashed Monday afternoon, but no students were aboard.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. on State Road 15, according to a statement from the school district.

It reportedly resulted from a medical emergency after all the students were left at their bus stops.

Information on the medical emergency and any potential injury to the driver was not immediately available, but the statement from the school district thanks "emergency personnel for their quick response to the scene and efforts to ensure the safety of the driver."

