Medical & nursing students being called upon for emergency help

All over the country, nedical and nursing students like Micheal Higley are being called upon for emergency help.

Michael Hingley, Elkhart General Hospital emergency room tech (left), and sister Amanda Higley Schmitt, Elkhart General Hospital main operation room center core supervisor (right).

Like his big sister Amanda Higley Schmitt, Higley grew up wanting to save lives.

"She's been helping me all throughout nursing school and just getting me through it all because it's been rough," Higley says.

Higley was supposed to walk the stage and receive his bachelor's degree in nursing at the University of Northern Ohio this upcoming May.

Instead, Higley is now having to balance two lives: one as student, and one as emergency tech at Elkhart General Hospital.

"I've been working in the ER the last few weeks," Hingley says.

Higley's new role started a few weeks ago shortly after his school closed down its campus and cancelled all in-person student clinical.

Schmitt, a supervisor and main operator at Elkhart General Hospital, says she was looking forward to being at her brother's graduation until she found out it may not ever happen.

"Before you actually walk at graduation, they do a ceremony just for nurses. You pick a nurse who is already working in the field and they pin you with a little "RN" pin. He had asked me to do that a few months ago and of course I was excited and honored that I would be the person that he picked. So, I'm not only bummed for him, but I'm a little saddened for myself too," Schmitt says.

Despite not being able to be together for graduation, Higley and Schmitt will be spending more time under the same roof -- not at home -- but at the hospital to help on the front lines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm a tech in the ER. We do vital signs. We help with procedures," Hingley says.

Most of these practices are the same ones Higley went to school for but says he never thought his time would come amid a pandemic quite like this one.

"It's a been a bit of a change since the whole coronavirus came around. We have been screening patients and anyone who comes in the hospital with fevers and asking them just simple COVID questions before they are allowed to come in," Higley says.

For people at home, Higley says they should do what medical professionals, like his sister, have beend asking people to do.

"Stay home and wash your hands. That''s the biggest thing," Higley says.

In addition, there is still some school work ahead for Higley before he can receive his nursing degree this spring, but says he is focused on providing the best medical care to patients at the hospital during this pandemic.