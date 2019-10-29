Median price of New Buffalo home is $450,000

The City of New Buffalo is trying to find a way to help working people who have been priced out of the housing market.

The median price of a home in New Buffalo is $450,000.

Officials say seven out of ten homes in the greater New Buffalo area are the ‘second homes’ of nonresidents.

“New Buffalo’s a wonderful community. I’m not trying to dis it at all,” said Jim Paul, Co-Chair of the Strategic Leadership Council’s Housing Group. “But you also have people who are the firemen, the policeman, the teacher, the shop worker who works for maybe the shop owner, those people are having trouble finding places and certainly they can’t afford $540,000 home charges.”

Before someone signs on to teach English in the New Buffalo schools, there’s a fair amount of math to do. “If I've got a new teacher right out of college and I’d like them to live in our community, where they going to live?” questioned Dr. Jeff Leslie, Superintendent of the New Buffalo Area Schools.

16 News Now found one listing for $449,000, and another for $719,000. The list of such listings goes on and on.

“I think we’ve got some senior citizens that want to downsize but where they going to live, remain in the community?” asked Dr. Leslie.

Perhaps the answer lies in a proposed 16 unit housing project planned in New Buffalo on land the city acquired in a tax auction and would presumably be donated to the cause.

“People are having to live well outside our county to come to jobs in our county. If we had the housing that would be much more attractive for them to live here versus far away. It also increases our tax base. It increases our retail sales, there’s a lot of tie to that that really makes a difference,” added Jim Paul.

Of course more community partners would be needed to advance the New Buffalo proposal. One possible partner is the New Buffalo High School Building Trades. “The last, you know, four or five years we’ve been building homes at the Summer Hill development. Which are very nice homes, but I don’t really want our kids to continue building $300,000 homes. I’d rather have them working on something, you know, more the $1,200 square foot range,” explained Dr. Leslie.

Dr. Leslie says the district also owns 37 acres near the elementary school and would like to see some affordable homes built there.