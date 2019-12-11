UPDATE: One person injured after Elkhart County crash

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early Wednesday morning crash.

Crews were called to the intersection of State Road 19 and County Road 28, just south of Elkhart.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 2004 Ford Taurus driven by Chaz Hufkens, 21 of Mishawaka, was traveling eastbound on County Road 28 towards State Road 19.

The other vehicle, a 2015 Dodge Charger driven by Kenneth Tubicsak, 28 of Nappanee, was southbound on State Road 19.

Police say Hufkens entered the intersection and failed to yield the right of way.

Both vehicles were forced off the road. The Ford Taurus struck a home.

Hufkens was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital by helicopter for life threatening injuries. Tubicsak was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for lower back pain.

