A medical helicopter was called to the scene of an accident on the U.S. 20 Bypass in Elkhart County.

The call came in around 5:15 p.m. Monday evening for a crash on U.S. 20 near CR 18.

The crash involved two motorcycles, but there's no word yet on any injuries.

The scene was cleared around 6:30 p.m.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

