'Meals for Medical MVPs' kicks off today

The South Bend Cubs are teaming up with 'Beacon Health System' and 'Saint Joe Health System' to feed healthcare workers and their families.

‘Meals for medical MVPs’ kicks off this week.

Fans interested in thanking these essential workers can purchase a $60 feast of ballpark favorites through the South Bend Cubs.

The meal includes hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and cookies, serving about four people.

As a personal way to say 'thank you', each donation will also include the name of the person or business providing the meal.

All meals donated by Thursday will be sent out next week.