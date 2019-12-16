McGraw, ND women's basketball staff collect donations for Salvation Army

Notre Dame women's basketball coach Muffett McGraw and some members of her staff teamed up with the Salvation Army in Mishawaka.

The coaches were out ringing the bells, singing and collecting money for charity Monday afternoon. They were also giving out free tickets to the Notre Dame basketball game on Saturday.

McGraw says when she was a kid, she gave to the Salvation Army.

"The Salvation Army has been around for so long and always doing great things in the community," she said. "And I remember when I was little, trying to put that dollar into the bucket when my mom would take me out shopping. So, hopefully everybody is going to be very generous and give whatever they can give this year."

Shoppers passing through were also able to take pictures and talk with the coaches.

