McDonald's using Alexa to hire new employees

Do you need a job? McDonald's is hiring, and they have a new way to help you apply.

"Alexa, help me apply for a job at McDonalds."

"Hi, what country do you want to work in?"

That's right, Amazon's Alexa can now help you start your job application. It's called the McDonald's Apply Thru.

All you have to do is answer a few quick questions and give Alexa your phone number. Then, Alexa will send you a text with a link to apply for opportunities in your area.

"Obviously, it's very different than how we used to be, but it just gives you a lot of different avenues to explore career options available to you," owner-operator Bill Reiser said. "I'm sure this is probably the start of a lot of different things Alexa is going to be able to help you out with in finding a job."

Many Michiana-area locations are currently looking to fill more than 200 positions.

If you don't have Alexa, that's fine. You can still apply online or in person.

