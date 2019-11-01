McDonald's reveals throwback toys in limited-edition Surprise Happy Meal

Some of the most popular Happy Meal toys of all time are set to return.

The McDonald's Happy Meal debuted 40 years ago, and to mark the anniversary, 15 throwback toys will be available globally, with two extra Disney exclusives for the U.S.

The official lineup of the 17 toys coming to the Surprise Happy Meal in the U.S. includes:

● Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

● Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

● Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s): 1988

● Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s): 1989

● Grimace (McDonald’s): 1990

● Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s): 1991

● McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

● Hamburglar (McDonald’s): 1995

● Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

● Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

● Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

● 101 Dalmatians – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 1997

● Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

● My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

● Furby (Hasbro): 1999

● Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey – U.S. Exclusive (Disney): 2002

● Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

The throwback toys will be available from Nov. 7-11 while supplies last.

