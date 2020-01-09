McDonald's, Ivy Tech launch college tuition partnership

Ivy Tech Community College is partnering with McDonald's restaurants across Indiana to make college more affordable for students.

The program enables McDonald's employees to accrue college credit. The program provides up to $2,500 a year in tuition assistance.

Last year, McDonald's invested more than $1.2 million in tuition assistance to restaurant employees across Indiana.

"I'm really lucky. I have a lot of friends, too, that are already thousands of dollars in debt, and I kind of want to tell them to come over and work at McDonald's and get that help too," said Delza Penatorres, an employee who takes advantage of the program. "It would be a lot less stressful to them, I think."

Employees who work a minimum of 90 days at 15 hours per week will be eligible for the program.

