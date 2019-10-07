Elkhart mayoral candidates debate Monday at the Lerner

It was debate night in Elkhart on Monday at the Lerner Theater in Elkhart.

Republican and former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller and Democrat Rod Roberson are both looking to lead the city of Elkhart.

Questions were submitted from Elkhart residents, and the first issue brought up was how the candidates would work to improve the police department.

"I am in favor of ensuring that there is a citizens review board, I am in favor of ensuring that we have the appropriate amount of not just accountability within the police department but, as we build neighborhoods, we want to have accountability within those neighborhoods as well," Roberson said.

"We have a merit board and a board of safety already that accommodates a great deal of those things," Miller fired back.

A little tension arose when candidates were asked about their personal finances and ability to build a financially strong city. Roberson talked about his family's struggles during the recession but success in city council.

"When I was the president of the city council, we were able to return our financial condition of our city in a place that allowed us to build a $35 million cushion," Roberson said.

"Seventy-eight to eighty million dollars a year you're going to give to the mayor and the city council and hope that they spend it wisely. If somebody's crashed a car a few times, I'm not sure I'd want them to be behind the wheel again,” Miller said, possibly referring to Roberson’s talk of struggle during the recession.

Roberson looked to the crowd stunned with his only reply, "Wow ... wow ..."

Community members weighed in after the debate.

"I think Tolson and them kind of places should be supported by the mayor and everybody else in Elkhart, because we need places for this young generation to go," Nancy Payton said.

"I think that both candidates bring a lot to the table. I think their experience is very dynamic," Alex Bicknell said.

"We don't really have any housing, so we need more of that," Cecey Eldridge said.

"Bringing more business into the city of Elkhart,” said Fred Wacholz of his top priority.

The final decision will come in a municipal vote on Nov. 5.

The next debate is set for Monday, Oct. 14, at Iechyd Da Brewing Company in Elkhart. That debate will be moderated by 16 News Now’s Gary Sieber.

